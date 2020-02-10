Love is in the air and you could be in luck! Sunny FM will be doing a special Pay It Forward Friday prize package for Valentine’s Day!

Begin your day with flowers and chocolates courtesy of Sunny FM, then treat your date to an intimate dinner at The Windmill Restaurant and your package will also include VIP tickets to Gateway Cinema and Wenatchee Wild Hockey tickets!

Then it is time to relax with a romantic gift basket from For the Love of It including their own labeled wine, massage oils, bubble bath, games and more!

To enter visit our Facebook page and good luck!

XOXO