Stop by and get your FREE autographed Wenatchee AppleSox team poster, Wednesday, July 18th at Pybus Public Market.

The entire AppleSox team will be on hand, along with the coaching staff and the AppleSox Coyote.

It’s your chance to meet the team and walk away with a keepsake of the 2018 season.

Our very own “Dave in the Morning” will be broadcasting from the event.

The AppleSox Team Poster Autograph Party is sponsored by Weinstein Beverage, KCSY Sunny FM, Parsons Photography, and Pybus Market.

Sunny FM will see you there!