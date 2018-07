Sunny FM, Cascade Autocenter, Weintstein Bevereage and Worx proudly present to you Pay It Forward with Acts of Kindness!

Each Friday, Dave In The Morning and his crew will be out and about in the Cascade Autocenter Acts of Kindness Car, surprising unsuspecting individuals with, well, random acts of kindness!

We could help you change a tire, buy you coffee, or buy you some donuts – who knows!

Keep track on our Facebook and Instagram for more information each Friday and maybe you’ll be the one!