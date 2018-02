Be sure to join Sunny FM and Wenatchee Downtown Kiwanis Club for their 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday, March 17th at 7 PM!

Staging starts at 6:15 pm at the corner of Orondo St. & Mission St.

Floats, Bands, Cars, and Groups are ALL WELCOME!

Be sure to stick around for the award ceremony at Pybus Public Market at 8 PM!

Trophies courtesy of Haglund’s Trophy!

Registration forms are available at the Sunny FM office, the WDA, and Pybus.

BE THERE AND BE GREEN!