Press Release

CALLING ALL SCARECROW HUNTERS

Each year over 100 scarecrows are displayed, enlivening the Downtown area and drawing visitors from around the region to take a stroll through town capturing photos, discovering the Cashmere community and enjoying the scenery as creations are on display. This year the town is back at it for the 5Annual Scarecrow tour known as Scare~Crazy in Cashmere! Beginning October 1, self-guided scarecrow maps will be available at the chamber office at 103 Cottage Ave. and participating businesses. Visit facebook.com/scarecrazycashmere or cashmerechamber.org for a digital copy. Enter the Grand Prize Giveaway by completing the map tour. Select scarecrows will be assigned a secret number, locate and record on your map and turn in completed form by October 31. The Grand Prize Giveaway is comprised of items donated by participating businesses and will be on display at the Chamber. Winner will be randomly selected on November 1. Scarecrows will be judged at an undisclosed date and time with awards given for the Grand Champion, Most Creative, Best Ensemble and Best Business Theme. Fans can participate by nominating People’s Choice award by viewing the “Scare-Crazy in Cashmere” Facebook page and voting for their favorite. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 16via Facebook and the Chamber website. Bring the whole family and spend the day in Cashmere enjoying the creativities of our locals as scarecrows fill our sidewalks, storefronts, and neighborhoods. The ambiance will leave you sharing to your friends that Cashmere has gone Scare~Crazy!

For more information contact the Chamber Manager, Gina Imperato at 509.782.7404 or email at info@cashmerechamber.org