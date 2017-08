This Saturday, SUNNY FM will be celebrating EZ’s Burger Deluxe 25th year in business! Join Dave in the Morning from 11:30-1:30 at EZ’s for your chance to win pairs SLIDEWATERS tickets, Totally 80s tickets at Deep Water Amphitheater featuring Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, SUNNY FM Swag, and an Ocean Weekend Getaway thanks to Shilo Inn, in honor of SUNNY FM’s 10th Anniversary! Of course e, joy a delicious EZ’s burger and shake as well!