August 10-13, 2017 celebrates the 84th Annual Omak Stampede!

We would like you to join us for a weekend of western entertainment that will be one of your fondest memories. From the Thursday morning ride-in to the Sunday running of the World Famous Suicide Race, you will enjoy an action packed weekend to include Davis Shows Carnival, Wrangler Kids Night, Indian Encampment & Pow Wow, Western & Native Art Show, Rodeo Dances and Vendor Row, Omak Stampede “Company Store”. As well, Omak Stampede continues to support the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Campaign.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9TH 2017

5:00pm – 11:00pm Davis Shows Carnival Opens

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH 2017

8:00 am Ride-In Sponsored by the Okanogan Team Penner’s Association 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Western & Native Art Show – Omak Elks, 110 S Ash St. Omak, WA 4:00 pm Wrangler Kids Night 5:00pm – 11:00pm Davis Shows Carnival 5:30pm – 8:00pm Stampede Outreach 6:00 pm Omak Stampede Indian Encampment Official Opening Ceremonies 7:00 pm Omak Stampede PRCA Rodeo & World Famous Suicide Race

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11TH 2017

All Day! Indian Encampment 9:00am Slack – Timed Events 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Western & Native Art Show – Omak Elks, 110 S Ash St. Omak, WA 4:00 pm Davis Shows Carnival (until midnight) 5:30pm – 10:00pm Stampede Outreach 7:00 pm Omak Stampede PRCA Rodeo & World Famous Suicide Race 9:00 pm Followed by Dance at the Stampede Grounds (starts when Rodeo ends)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12TH 2017

All Day! Indian Encampment 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Western & Native Art Show; 2pm-5pm Reception, 2:30 pm Live Auction – Omak Elks, 110 S Ash St. Omak, WA 11:00 am Davis Shows Carnival (until midnight) 4:00pm – 10:00pm Stampede Outreach 7:00 pm Omak Stampede PRCA Rodeo & World Famous Suicide Race 9:00 pm Followed by Dance at the Stampede Grounds (starts when Rodeo ends)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH 2017

All Day! Indian Encampment 8:30 am Western Church Service at the Stampede Outreach Stage 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Western & Native Art Show – Omak Elks, 110 S Ash St. Omak, WA 10:00 am Stampede Grand Parade – Downtown Omak 11:00 am Davis Shows Carnival 2:00 pm Omak Stampede PRCA Rodeo & World Famous Suicide Race