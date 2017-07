Applesox Moses Lake Night

Members of the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce will receive vouchers good for FREE admission to the game this Friday, July 7th. Several Moses Lake organizations will be there soliciting donations and merchandise for sale, including Moses Lake High School Cross Country Booster Club, The Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia promoting their Family Fest and Duck Derby happening the next day, Saturday, July 8th and also New Hope for the Man Up Crusade of Moses Lake.