Arch Ecker, “Voice of the Wenatchee Wild” and David Herald of “Dave In the Morning” inside the SUNNY FM studios as Arch and Dave chatted about the upcoming Playoff Games this weekend!

Wenatchee Wild take on Prince George in ROUND 1 of the BCHL Playoffs this Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th, at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Saturday’s game starts at 7:05 PM and Sunday’s game starts at 5:15 PM. Listen to all the WILD Playoff games LIVE on SUNNY FM:

Wenatchee Valley: 93.9 FM

Chelan Valley: 95.3 FM

Okanogan Valley: 101.9 FM

Methow valley: 106.3 FM