2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 25
Front Row L to R: Rosa Espinoza (W), Halston Harn (E), Julizia Cervantes (E), Claire Johnston (W), Chloee Favor (E), Evyn Kuske (E)
Second Row: Karli Kunz (W), Lily Waterhouse (E), Gabriela Rodriguez (W), Amy Sand (W), Zayra Calvillo (W), Paige Chvilicek (W)
Third Row: Melaina Cook (W), Emily Thompson (E), Mckenna Norland (w), Madelynn Albert (E), Judith Torres (W), Jalen DeShazer (W)
Top Row: Emily Prieto (W), Kacey Lee (W), Alissa Riker (W), Danielle Meadows (E), Adelina Cabrera (W), Lanae Rodriguez (W)
Not Pictured: Jerissa Fisch (W)