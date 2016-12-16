Apple Blossom Top 25

2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 25

 

 

appleblossom-top-25

 

 

Front Row L to R:  Rosa Espinoza (W), Halston Harn (E), Julizia Cervantes (E), Claire Johnston (W), Chloee Favor (E), Evyn Kuske (E)

Second Row: Karli Kunz (W), Lily Waterhouse (E), Gabriela Rodriguez (W), Amy Sand (W), Zayra Calvillo (W), Paige Chvilicek (W)

Third Row:  Melaina Cook (W), Emily Thompson (E), Mckenna Norland (w), Madelynn Albert (E), Judith Torres (W), Jalen DeShazer (W)

Top Row:  Emily Prieto (W), Kacey Lee (W), Alissa Riker (W), Danielle Meadows (E), Adelina Cabrera (W), Lanae Rodriguez (W)

Not Pictured:  Jerissa Fisch (W)